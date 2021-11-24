INTERVIEW: How you can help stop addiction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An alarming new milestone in the opioid epidemic is painting a grim picture as the pandemic continues.

Last week, a report came out that more than 100,000 Americans have died from overdoses within the past year.

Experts believe the top drivers of overdose deaths are the growing prevalence of deadly fentanyl in the illicit drug supply and the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many drug users socially isolated and unable to get treatment or other support. Drug overdoses now surpass deaths from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia. The total is close to that for diabetes, the nation’s No. 7 cause of death.

Two local experts say it’s a growing problem, with no easy solutions.

Chris Roth talks with members from an area treatment center and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office to see what’s taking place in Northeast Wisconsin, and how you can stop addiction.

