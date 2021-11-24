GOOD TRAVEL WEATHER BEFORE THANKSGIVING

It’s a breezy day across Wisconsin. That wind is blowing milder weather into the state. Our temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than normal this afternoon, with many highs reaching the upper 40s to 50 degrees.

As more clouds pour into Wisconsin, our sunshine will become dim and then fade away. It’s possible you’ll feel a few sprinkles late today. Then, as a cold front arrives tonight, some spotty rain and snow showers will develop tonight. Look for scattered snow showers tomorrow morning. The snow won’t amount to much, with perhaps a thin coating here and there. Any snow should be light enough to NOT cause any serious travel issues tomorrow morning. Skies will begin to clear out tomorrow afternoon.

As the cold front moves away, your Thanksgiving will also be colder and blustery. Gusty north winds will keep temperatures in the lower half of the 30s. This colder air will likely stick around into the upcoming weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NW 15-25 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Mild, but breezy. Late sprinkles? HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A spotty light wintry mix. Breezy again late. LOW: 32

THANKSGIVING: Morning snow showers. Afternoon clearing. Much colder and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Early snow showers. Some afternoon sun. A bit breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 37

