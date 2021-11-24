Advertisement

Fox Cities Festival of Lights opens Friday

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities Festival of Lights is bringing holiday cheer with over 100,000 dazzling lights starting Friday. In addition, it’s helping to support non-profit organizations in the area.

The walking trail through Darboy Community Park is one-third of a mile and features various light displays, many of which are handmade by volunteers and board members.

It’s an affordable holiday activity, with a suggested donation of $5 per group.

The money is split among non-profit organizations which help to run the Fox Cities Festival of Lights. The rest goes toward operating the event.

“At least eight or ten non-profit groups that come help us with full set up and the nights, the activities going on, we split the proceeds with those because we know it’s hard to make money, especially in these times,” the festival’s Jodi Avery said.

You can find the schedule and more information about the event at FoxCitiesFestivalofLights.org.

