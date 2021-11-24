Advertisement

Florida man arrested in Milwaukee for Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Officials say a Florida man affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Court records show 49-year-old James Beeks was charged Tuesday with a felony count of obstruction of Congress and a misdemeanor count of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.

He was arrested in Milwaukee and made his initial court appearance in Wisconsin. The case is being prosecuted in Washington federal court.

According to court documents, Beeks joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. Five people died in the violence.

