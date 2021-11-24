Police: Ashland Avenue back open following fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a portion of Ashland Avenue is back open to drivers after it was temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon while crews battled a fire in the area.

According to Green Bay Police, the fire is on the 700 block of S. Ashland Avenue. North and southbound lanes of S. Ashland Avenue between W. Mason Street and 3rd Street had been completely shut down, but are now back open.

Crews were called to the scene at 3;40 p.m. Police say initial reports show no one has been injured, and everyone was able to safely evacuate from the home.

Police had said earlier in the day that the scene was expected to be very active for an extended period of time. However, police did not release any updates about the fire in their 6:30 p.m. update. Check back for updates.

