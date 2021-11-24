COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,589 new cases, 44 new deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The latest report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the state is averaging 3,148 new cases per day during the past seven days, a figure that held steady from Tuesday’s report. New test results confirmed another 3,589 new cases. The positivity rate out of all the tests taken is at 11.3% for a second straight day, according to the DHS.

The DHS says another 198 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, bumping the 7-day average to 145 per day by our calculations. The hospitalization rate for all confirmed cases is currently at 5.3% for a second straight day. Prior to Tuesday’s percentage, the hospitalization rate hadn’t been that low since July 14 of this year.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says as of Wednesday afternoon, there are 1,278 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, and 337 in intensive care. Taking discharges and deaths into account, that means there are 28 more patients in hospitals Wednesday than Tuesday, and 16 more in the ICU. The WHA also reported Northeast health care region hospitals have 156 patients, with 47 in ICU; that’s three more than were in the ICU Tueday, and one fewer overall. It adds Fox Valley hospitals have 111 COVID-19 patients, 19 of them in ICU; that’s 3 more patients overall and 3 more ICU patients.

44 new deaths were added to Wisconsin’s cumulative COVID-19′s death toll. The DHS says Wisconsin’s 7-day average increased from 16 deaths per day to 17. So far, the state says a total of 8,944 people have died from causes related to the coronavirus. Our records show that is 1.04% of all confirmed cases in the state. Case and death totals for counties in WBAY’s viewing area is always listed at the end of our daily reports. If the 7-day death average for Wisconsin holds steady, the state could hit 9,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of the month.

As of this publishing, the state hadn’t updated its case activity level graph since last Wednesday. The state normally provides a case activity level update each Wednesday. Action 2 News has sent an inquiry for an update, and will update this article if those figures are provided later today.

VACCINATIONS

Pfizer continues to be the leading vaccine in Wisconsin for both initial vaccinations and boosters. The DHS reports Wednesday there have now been more than 300,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine administered in the state:

Pfizer: 4,345,342 doses administered/562,454 booster doses

Moderna: 2,932,493 doses administered/370,053 booster doses

Johnson & Johnson: 300,090 doses administered/9,939 booster doses

These shots went into the arms of Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents, such as people who work here from across state lines. Looking just at Wisconsin residents, the DHS says 70.1% of adults have now received at least one dose of vaccine. That figure increased by one-tenth of a percent from Monday and Friday’s percentage.

The state says 58.8% of the state’s population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine – an increase of one tenth of a percent from Tuesday. That’s 3,423,374 people, and 70.2% of adults, getting a shot.

Out of those numbers, 55.9% of Wisconsin residents completed their vaccine series, getting either one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That’s 3,256,754 people, including 66.8% of adults. Those percentages are unchanged from Tuesday’s report.

The DHS still hasn’t published how many children ages 5 to 11 received the kid-sized shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The state health department has previously said it plans to add that information to its dashboard soon, but an exact timeline has yet to be given.

VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (WEDNESDAY)

12 to 15: 49.7% received vaccine/46.3% completed vaccinations

16 and 17: 53.9% received vaccine/50.7% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 54.4% received vaccine/50.0% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 59.2% received vaccine/55.2% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 66.3% received vaccine/62.8% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 67.0% received vaccine/64.1% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 75.3% received vaccine/72.7% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 87.4% received vaccine/84.3% completed vaccinations

Last Friday, the DHS added booster shots to the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. That figure is now at 7,544,704 doses of vaccines - and includes 915,428 booster shots. (As we reported last Thursday, the DHS resumed publishing vaccination numbers after working out a problem with reports from Walgreens.)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 59.7% 57.3% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 53.0% 51.0% Dodge (87,839) 48.2% 46.1% Door (27,668) (NE) 74.7% 70.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.5% 49.2% Forest (9,004) 48.9% 46.7% Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.8% 46.8% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 53.3% 50.9% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.7% 47.2% Langlade (19,189) 50.8% 48.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 56.0% 53.7% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 49.4% 47.0% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 71.2% 68.9% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.1% 48.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 59.0% 56.5% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 44.5% 42.7% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 57.5% 54.9% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.7% 49.5% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.8% 41.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 57.1% 54.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 273,857 (57.8%) 262,485 (55.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 303,747 (55.3%) 290,939 (52.9%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,423,374 (58.8%) 3,256,754 (55.9%)

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 43,911 cases (+298) (279 deaths)

Calumet – 7,882 cases (+31) (62 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,329 cases (+42) (69 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 16,132 cases (+78) (210 deaths) (+1)

Door – 3,840 cases (+12) (34 deaths)

Florence - 573 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 18,188 cases (+22) (159 deaths) (+3)

Forest - 1,535 cases (+14) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,630 cases (+32) (27 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,702 cases (+9) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,506 cases (+21) (52 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 3,209 cases (+19) (34 deaths)

Langlade - 3,274 cases (+10) (43 deaths)

Manitowoc – 11,164 cases (+56) (90 deaths)

Marinette - 6,645 cases (+29) (73 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,823 cases (+32 ) (47 deaths)

Menominee – 986 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,423 cases (+27) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 27,814 cases (+142) (256 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 6,556 cases (+22) (80 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 18,647 cases (+69) (176 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Waupaca – 7,491 cases (+135) (145 deaths)

Waushara – 3,269 cases (+5) (50 deaths)

Winnebago – 25,574 cases (+95) (255 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

