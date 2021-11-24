COLDER WITH LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE ON THANKSGIVING

Although highs this afternoon were in the upper 40s to lower 50s, it’s going to turn colder for Thanksgiving and the weekend. A cold front arrives tonight, and some spotty rain and snow showers will develop. Scattered snow showers remain possible until around midday Thursday. The snow won’t amount to much, with perhaps a thin coating here and there. Snow should be light enough to NOT cause any serious travel issues in our area for Thanksgiving.

Skies will begin to clear out during the afternoon; a trend which should continue at night. It will be a blustery day with northwest winds sustained around 15-20 mph. That will hold temperatures in the lower half of the 30s all day. The wind will weaken at night, and with clearing skies, it will be chilly! Lows should settle into the teens away from Lake Michigan.

This colder air will stick around through the upcoming weekend, although Friday does look to be the coldest day of the next seven. After a rather chilly morning, temperatures will struggle to make it back to 30 degrees. If you’ll be doing any Black Friday shopping, be sure to bundle up. At least the wind will be weaker.

Starting Saturday evening, and continuing into next week... we’ll see the chance for several rounds of light snow or mix. The first, and most likely round, arrives after sunset on Saturday. It appears any steadier snow would fall at night with only a few flakes lingering early Sunday. It’s still early for specifics, but some places receiving an inch or two of snow seems reasonable. Another round of light mix is possible early Monday and again on Wednesday.

NOTE: Some city temperatures were not updating on First Alert Weather 24/7, channel 2.2, including Appleton, Green Bay and others. We’ll put those cities’ current temps back in rotation when the issue is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Current conditions can be found below the forecast on the weather page of wbay.com or on WBAY’s First Alert Weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW 15-25 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A spotty light wintry mix. Breezy again late. LOW: 32

THANKSGIVING: Light snow possible before Noon. Afternoon clearing. Much colder and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then turning mostly cloudy. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers by the evening or at night. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Early flakes possible. More clouds than sun. Blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light, early mix of rain and snow. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light rain-snow mix possible. HIGH: 39

