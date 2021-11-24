3 Brilliant Minutes: The true color of zebras, and how to keep your dog calm when you’re working

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are zebras black with white stripes? Or are they white with black stripes?

It all comes down to their hair follicles and pigment color!

Do you know what your dog does when you’re not working at home? If your dog is destructive, howling, or excessively barking, there are ways to help man’s best friend relax.

Brad Spakowitz breaks it all down in his 3 Brilliant Minutes Segment above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.