Silver Alert issued for man missing from Milwaukee V.A.

Marvin Britton was last seen leaving the Milwaukee VA Medical Center with the help of an...
Marvin Britton was last seen leaving the Milwaukee VA Medical Center with the help of an unknown woman, around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials.(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued statewide for a man missing from the Milwaukee V.A. Medical Center. Marvin Britton, 72, was last seen at the medical center Monday, Nov. 23, at 4:05 P.M.

Britton is a black man, 6′2″ tall, 300 pounds. He’s bald with a goatee. He has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray, zippered sweatjacket, gray sweatpants, and a Vietnam veterans hat which was black. He’s known to drive a gray Dodge Town & Country van but a license plate number wasn’t available. He may be traveling with a woman, whose identity isn’t known.

If you see Britton, contact local authorities so they can check his welfare, or call the Department of Veterans Affairs in Milwaukee at (414) 384-2000 extension 42222.

