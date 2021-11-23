Silver Alert issued for man missing from Milwaukee V.A.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued statewide for a man missing from the Milwaukee V.A. Medical Center. Marvin Britton, 72, was last seen at the medical center Monday, Nov. 23, at 4:05 P.M.

Britton is a black man, 6′2″ tall, 300 pounds. He’s bald with a goatee. He has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray, zippered sweatjacket, gray sweatpants, and a Vietnam veterans hat which was black. He’s known to drive a gray Dodge Town & Country van but a license plate number wasn’t available. He may be traveling with a woman, whose identity isn’t known.

If you see Britton, contact local authorities so they can check his welfare, or call the Department of Veterans Affairs in Milwaukee at (414) 384-2000 extension 42222.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.