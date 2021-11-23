Advertisement

Sheriff’s office to announce developments in 2008 Jane Doe investigation

Sketches and computer analysis of how Fond du Lac County's Jane Doe may have looked and clothes...
Sketches and computer analysis of how Fond du Lac County's Jane Doe may have looked and clothes similar to what she was wearing when her remains were found on Nov. 23, 2008.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday morning we’ll learn new developments in a Fond du Lac County Jane Doe investigation from 2008.

Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt tells us he’ll share the developments in a news conference at 10 A.M. Action 2 News plans to livestream it on WBAY.com.

One new piece of information we expect to hear more about is a Milwaukee-area connection to the case.

Hunters found the unidentified body in southern Fond du Lac County 13 years ago this day. Investigators have released sketches of what she may have looked like.

It’s believed she was 5′1″ tall and 120 pounds with dark blonde to light brown hair. She’s believed to be Caucasian but could be of Hispanic, Asian or Native American descent.

In 2018, authorities exhumed her remains for chemical isotope analysis. That testing determined she was from the southwestern part of the United States, specifically Las Cruces and Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Flagstaff, Arizona. Results also showed she spent time in southwestern Wisconsin, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa less than a year before her death.

Anyone with information about Jane Doe is asked to call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff Office’s tip line at (920) 906-4777 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s toll-free number, 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)

Related articles
New information: Fond du Lac County Jane Doe from American Southwest
Jane Doe exhumed in Fond du Lac County
Fond du Lac County's Jane Doe to be exhumed

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Darrell Brooks
Parade rampage driver has lengthy criminal record; tried to run over a woman 3 weeks ago, police say
Police say they received a report of a vehicle going through the Waukesha Christmas Parade...
Police: “Some fatalities” after vehicle plows through Waukesha Christmas parade, person of interest in custody
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct

Latest News

Marvin Britton was last seen leaving the Milwaukee VA Medical Center with the help of an...
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Milwaukee V.A.
Witnesses say a red SUV drove through a series of barricades then plowed into a marching band...
Vigil held for those affected by Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy
Appleton Public Library
Inflation increases cost of new Appleton library
Thanksgiving Day Turkey
NE Wisconsin health officials express concern ahead of Thanksgiving Day