Sheriff’s office to announce developments in 2008 Jane Doe investigation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday morning we’ll learn new developments in a Fond du Lac County Jane Doe investigation from 2008.

Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt tells us he’ll share the developments in a news conference at 10 A.M. Action 2 News plans to livestream it on WBAY.com.

One new piece of information we expect to hear more about is a Milwaukee-area connection to the case.

Hunters found the unidentified body in southern Fond du Lac County 13 years ago this day. Investigators have released sketches of what she may have looked like.

It’s believed she was 5′1″ tall and 120 pounds with dark blonde to light brown hair. She’s believed to be Caucasian but could be of Hispanic, Asian or Native American descent.

In 2018, authorities exhumed her remains for chemical isotope analysis. That testing determined she was from the southwestern part of the United States, specifically Las Cruces and Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Flagstaff, Arizona. Results also showed she spent time in southwestern Wisconsin, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa less than a year before her death.

Anyone with information about Jane Doe is asked to call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff Office’s tip line at (920) 906-4777 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s toll-free number, 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)

