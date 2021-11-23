Report: Bakhtiari has 2nd surgery on knee
Team hoping All-Pro LT can return in December
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For a little over a week, the Packers have been saying that left tackle David Bakhtiari did not have a setback in his return from ACL surgery in January. But on Tuesday, NFL Network reported that the All-Pro recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on the same knee.
Bakhtiari had been practicing on a limited basis until the Friday before the Seattle game, and than sat out all of practice last week leading up to Sunday’s loss in Minnesota. On Monday, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari would not play this week against the Rams, and the team was hoping he could return after their week 13 bye. The Packers have 5 games remaining after the bye, beginning with a Sunday night game against Chicago on December 12th at Lambeau Field.
Elgton Jenkins, who has played a Pro Bowl caliber LT in Bakhtiari’s absence, was lost for the season with an ACL injury suffered in Minnesota. Yosh Nijman, who started 3 games earlier this season at left tackle when Jenkins was nursing an ankle injury, will start Sunday against the Rams at Lambeau Field
