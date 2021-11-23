Advertisement

Report: Bakhtiari has 2nd surgery on knee

Team hoping All-Pro LT can return in December
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For a little over a week, the Packers have been saying that left tackle David Bakhtiari did not have a setback in his return from ACL surgery in January. But on Tuesday, NFL Network reported that the All-Pro recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on the same knee.

Bakhtiari had been practicing on a limited basis until the Friday before the Seattle game, and than sat out all of practice last week leading up to Sunday’s loss in Minnesota. On Monday, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari would not play this week against the Rams, and the team was hoping he could return after their week 13 bye. The Packers have 5 games remaining after the bye, beginning with a Sunday night game against Chicago on December 12th at Lambeau Field.

Elgton Jenkins, who has played a Pro Bowl caliber LT in Bakhtiari’s absence, was lost for the season with an ACL injury suffered in Minnesota. Yosh Nijman, who started 3 games earlier this season at left tackle when Jenkins was nursing an ankle injury, will start Sunday against the Rams at Lambeau Field

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Darrell Brooks
Parade rampage driver has lengthy criminal record; tried to run over a woman 3 weeks ago, police say
Police say they received a report of a vehicle going through the Waukesha Christmas Parade...
Police: “Some fatalities” after vehicle plows through Waukesha Christmas parade, person of interest in custody
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct

Latest News

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (74) is helped off the field after getting...
Report: Tests confirm Packers’ Jenkins tore ACL
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers came up short in a shootout with division rival Minnesota...
On the Clock: Packers fall to Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers came up short in a shootout with division rival Minnesota...
On the Clock: Packers fall to Vikings
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half...
Game Blog: Last second field goal puts Vikings over Packers, 34-31