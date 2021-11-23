Advertisement

Pope Francis sends condolences to Waukesha

Pope Francis in prayer
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROME (AP) - Pope Francis is sending his condolences to the victims of the Christmas parade crash in Milwaukee that killed five people.

Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin sent the telegram of condolences Tuesday on behalf of Francis to the archbishop of Milwaukee.

Francis said that those affected by the “tragic incident” know he is spiritually close to them. The pope also called on “the Lord to bestow upon everyone the spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good.”

