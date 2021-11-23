Advertisement

NOT AS COLD, BUT A LITTLE BREEZY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST
Sunshine will mix with some clouds today, especially through this afternoon. There’s an area of high pressure to our south, keeping our weather quiet and dry. As the wind increases around the backside of this high pressure system, milder weather will take aim at Wisconsin. Even though our highs should reach the lower 40s this afternoon, our breezy south wind will keep our “feel-like temperatures” in the lower 30s.

That south wind will continue tonight, keeping temperatures steady, or slowly rising into Wednesday morning. We’ll continue to rise to near 50 degrees by the end of tomorrow. It won’t be as sunny tomorrow, with thickening clouds. A few light showers are possible tomorrow night as a cold front pushes through the area.

Some scattered snow showers are possible on Thanksgiving, but travel conditions should remain good. High temperatures will be in the 30s from Thanksgiving and into early next week. Some unsettled weather MAY arrive towards the end of the weekend. Snow showers, followed by rain showers may develop Sunday and into Monday, but it’s uncertain at this time... Stay tuned,

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Not as cold, but turning breezy. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. LOW: 35, then steady, or slowly rising LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy, colder and blustery. A few snow showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. HIGH: 39

