MILDER MID-WEEK... COLD & BLUSTERY THANKSGIVING

Temperatures were milder this afternoon thanks to a southwest breeze. That south wind will continue tonight, keeping lows in the middle 30s. Temperatures may even rise slowly after midnight. Despite thickening clouds, it will be a milder Wednesday afternoon with highs to near 50 degrees.

Breezy southwest winds can be expected throughout Wednesday... gusting to 30 mph. A cold front will push through late, allowing the wind to come from more of a northwesterly direction. While a stray rain shower can’t totally be ruled out by the evening, most of us remain rain-free.

But, some scattered light snow showers are possible on Thanksgiving Day. Travel conditions should remain good across Wisconsin with any accumulation limited to a dusting. It will turn noticeably colder with highs in the 30s thanks to a blustery northwest wind. Friday looks evening colder! Lows should be in the teens in the morning with highs barely rebounding to 30 degrees.

Some unsettled weather MAY arrive towards the end of the weekend. Light snow showers could develop Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning. That chance will be followed by the possibility of a light wintry mix on Monday. But, there’s still a fair amount of uncertainty at this time. Continue to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy, breezy at times. LOW: 35 (temps steady/rising after midnight)

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

THANKSGIVING: Generally cloudy, colder, and blustery. Spotty snow showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then mostly cloudy. Late-day flakes? HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, but milder. Light snow at NIGHT? HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible... mainly early. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Cloudy with a light wintry mix. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 38

