INTERVIEW: 3 former Packers making a difference in veterans’ lives

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - November is the NFL’s Salute to Service month, and some former Packers are making it their mission to help several veterans charities and programs - and make a little wine along the way.

Tony Moll and Daryn Colledge, who are part of Three Fat Guys (TFG) Wines, are donating 10% of proceeds from the bottle sales of their newly released 2019 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon to Reach Out Wisconsin, which is a veteran focused coalition of non-profit, private, academic and public agencies. It also aims to prevent suicide.

Chris Roth chats with Moll, the former Packers right guard and tackle, and Daryn Colledge, the former left guard for the Packers, in the video above. Former Packers player Jason Spitz, who played at center and guard, is another member of the Three Fat Guys brand.

Their website states Colledge and Spitz co-founded TFG, and Moll is the proprietor and winemaker.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Reach Out. CLICK HERE to visit Three Fat Guys Wine.

