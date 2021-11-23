Advertisement

Inflation increases cost of new Appleton library

Appleton Public Library
Appleton Public Library(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - More money will be needed to renovate Appleton’s library.

Monday night the city’s finance committee was briefed on the impact of inflation and the pandemic on the cost of construction.

At an estimated cost of $39 million dollars these renderings show what the Appleton Public Library could look like in the years to come, but it’s also at a cost that has gone up fast.

Appleton Library Director Colleen Rortvedt said, “We have information that since the pandemic really costs have gone up about 27 percent according to our construction manager Boldt. So at this time what we know is that the city’s portion, the taxpayer’s portion is going to remain steady.”

The city portion of the cost remains at $26.4 million. The rest of the money will come from grants and private fundraising.

However, if that falls short Mayor Jake Woodford says the design could be scaled back.

“In the end we may have to and we will very likely have to cut aspects of this project to make it work, but we want to give our community a chance to help us all accomplish this vision together,” he said.

A few members from the Appleton Concerned Taxpayer Group also spoke out, suggesting the project be delayed.

“That’s our position at this point, is that you just wait a little bit. In 18 months the supply chain might change, things might change,” said Mike Thomas, who is also an Outagamie County Supervisor.

However, Rortvedt says the city has applied for Wisconsin’s Neighborhood Investment Grant, and if approved, could receive up to $11 million for this shovel ready project.

“There’s some state grants that are available, which are really rare opportunities that are never available but because of the pandemic these opportunities are out there and then we’re also looking at a capitol campaign that the Friends of the Appleton Public Library is very excited to embark on,,” Rortvedt added.

City officials hope to relocate the library on a temporary basis next summer and begin renovations soon after that.

