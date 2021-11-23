Advertisement

Former Fond du Lac priest injured in Waukesha parade rampage

Archdiocese statement on Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Holy Family Catholic Community in Fond du Lac says a former priest of the parish was among the 48 people injured when an SUV drove into the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday.

The community posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that Father Pat Heppe was discharged from a hospital after being treated for his injuries.

“We ask that you please continue to pray for him and his recovery, as well as for all those who were injured, killed or affected by the events,” Holy Family says.

Heppe has been a priest for 44 years. He’s an associate pastor of Catholic Community of Waukesha, stepping down as pastor in September, according to the Waukesha parishes’ website.

The Catholic Community of Waukesha hosted a prayer service Monday night for victims of the parade tragedy.

