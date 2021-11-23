Advertisement

Firefighters put out blaze on roof of De Pere building containing methane

De Pere Fire Rescue trucks (WBAY file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Six fire departments responded overnight to put out a fire in a building containing methane gas.

The fire was on the roof of an outbuilding at Sustana on W. Mathew Dr. in De Pere at 3:50 Tuesday morning. De Pere Fire Rescue said the building contains equipment to vent gas from a biofuel product which contains methane.

The flames had extended from the rooftop to the insulation inside of the roof, so additional fire crews from Green Bay Metro, Hobart, Lawrence, Ledgeview and Morrison were called in. The fire departments were on the scene for two-and-a-half hours.

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 damage to the building and equipment. How the fire started is under investigation.

