Family of 3 forced out of Appleton home by fire blamed on smoking materials

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people and their pets are out of a home after a fire on Appleton’s N. Division St. Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called at about 10:30 A.M. to the 700-block of North Division for smoke and flames on the porch. Firefighters could see flames from the back of the house when they arrived.

Everyone in the house got outside, and no one was hurt. Two adults, one child, and three pets will need another place to stay.

The damage was estimated at $60,000. Firefighters say it was caused by discarded smoking materials, and they remind everyone to dispose of smoking materials safely, including using a metal ash tray, which is emptied frequently, and keeping combustible materials away from the ash tray.

