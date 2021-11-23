Advertisement

Elk illegally shot and killed on state’s deer hunting opener

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a bull elk was illegally shot and killed on the opening day of the Wisconsin gun deer hunting season.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the shooting happened in Columbia County about 7 a.m. Saturday, which was 30 minutes after the official start of deer hunting.

The elk was seized as evidence. DNR officials say they have a suspect.

The department has not said if that person is from Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has a limited elk hunt in the northern elk range, but elk are protected in the rest of the state, including Columbia County.

It’s the fourth straight year in which at least one elk has been illegally killed by a gun deer hunter.

