COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 50% of 18-24-year-olds reported to have completed vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Tuesday’s report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the state is averaging 3,148 new cases per day during the past seven days, up from Monday’s average of 3,120 cases per day. Test results confirmed 4,264 new cases. The positivity rate continues to be more than 11% and is above that percentage for the fifth straight day, at 11.3%.

VACCINATIONS

The agency says 50% of all 18-24-year-old’s have completed the two-dose series. They are the seventh age group to do so. The DHS says 50.6% of 16 and 17-year-olds in Wisconsin completed the series. You can find percentages for vaccinated age groups further below in this article.

In another milestone, Oconto County is the latest county to see 50.0% of the county’s population to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Tuesday’s report from the DHS. County-by-county vaccine rates are listed further below in the article, as always.

Last Friday, the DHS added booster shots to the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. That figure is now at 7,544,704 doses of vaccines - and includes 915,428 booster shots. (As we reported last Thursday, the DHS resumed publishing vaccination numbers after working out a problem with reports from Walgreens.)

Pfizer continues to be the leading vaccine in Wisconsin for both initial vaccinations and boosters:

Pfizer: 4,328,823 doses administered/549,364 booster doses

Moderna: 2,917,058 doses administered/356,554 booster doses

Johnson & Johnson: 298,823 doses administered/9,510 booster doses

These shots went into the arms of Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents, such as people who work here from across state lines. Looking just at Wisconsin residents, the DHS says 70.1% of adults have now received at least one dose of vaccine. That figure increased by one-tenth of a percent from Monday and Friday’s percentage.

The state says 58.7% of the state’s population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine – a figure that is unchanged from Monday. That’s 3,419,988 people, and 70.1% of adults, getting a shot.

Out of those numbers, 55.9% of Wisconsin residents completed their vaccine series, getting either one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That’s 3,254,066 people, including 66.8% of adults.

The DHS still hasn’t published how many children ages 5 to 11 received the kid-sized shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The state health department has previously said it plans to add that information to its dashboard soon, but an exact timeline has yet to be given.

The Wisconsin DHS announced everyone 18 and older can receive a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine last week, even if they have no underlying health problems. There are only two conditions: They must have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and that must have been at least six months ago. The announcement follows FDA and CDC recommendations that received final approval earlier that day. Booster shots are especially recommended for people 50 and older, because older adults have a higher risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19.

VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (TUESDAY)

12 to 15: 49.6% received vaccine/46.2% completed vaccinations

16 and 17: 53.8% received vaccine/50.6% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 54.3% received vaccine/50.0% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 59.1% received vaccine/55.1% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 66.2% received vaccine/62.8% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 66.9% received vaccine/64.0% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 75.3% received vaccine/72.7% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 87.3% received vaccine/84.2% completed vaccinations

The DHS says another 188 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, dropping the 7-day average to 143 per day by our calculations. As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says there are 1,250 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, and 321 in intensive care. Taking discharges and deaths into account, that means there are 21 more patients in hospitals Tuesday than Monday, and 23 fewer in the ICU.

The WHA also reported Northeast health care region hospitals have 157 patients, with 44 in ICU; that’s the same number in intensive care as Monday, but 16 fewer overall. It adds Fox Valley hospitals have 108 COVID-19 patients, 16 of them in ICU; that’s 1 fewer in ICU and 4 more patients overall.

39 new deaths were added to Wisconsin’s cumulative COVID-19′s death toll, but despite the jump in deaths, the state says Wisconsin’s 7-day average remains at 16 deaths per day. So far, the state says a total of 8,900 people have died from causes related to the coronavirus. Case and death totals for counties in WBAY’s viewing area is always listed at the end of our daily reports. Our records show the state is averaging 17 new deaths per day. If that average holds steady, the state could hit 9,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of the month.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 59.7% 57.2% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.9% 50.9% Dodge (87,839) 48.2% 46.1% Door (27,668) (NE) 74.6% 70.8% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.5% 49.1% Forest (9,004) 48.9% 46.6% Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.7% 46.7% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 53.2% 50.8% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.6% 47.1% Langlade (19,189) 50.7% 48.4% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 56.0% 53.7% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 49.4% 47.0% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 71.1% 68.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.0% 48.1% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.9% 56.5% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 44.4% 42.6% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 57.5% 54.8% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.6% 49.4% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.8% 41.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 57.0% 54.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 273,571 (57.7%) 262,277 (55.3%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 303,479 (55.2%) 290,707 (52.9%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,419,988 (58.7%) 3,254,066 (55.9%)

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 43,613 cases (+303) (279 deaths)

Calumet – 7,851 cases (+30) (61 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,287 cases (68 deaths)

Dodge – 16,054 cases (+54) (209 deaths)

Door – 3,828 cases (+16) (34 deaths)

Florence - 571 cases (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 18,166 cases (+31) (157 deaths) (+3)

Forest - 1,521 cases (+11) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,598 cases (27 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,693 cases (+16) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,485 cases (51 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,190 cases (+28) (34 deaths)

Langlade - 3,264 cases (+9) (43 deaths)

Manitowoc – 11,108 cases (+86) (90 deaths)

Marinette - 6,616 cases (+69) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,791 cases (47 deaths)

Menominee – 979 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,396 cases (+17) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 27,672 cases (+139) (254 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,534 cases (+65) (79 deaths)

Sheboygan – 18,578 cases (+165) (177 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 7,356 cases (+32) (145 deaths)

Waushara – 3,264 cases (+16) (50 deaths)

Winnebago – 25,479 cases (+67) (255 deaths) (+5)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

