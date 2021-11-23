Christmas tree lots prepare for a busy ‘Green Friday’

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - For many, the second the turkey is gone marks the start of the Christmas season.

That makes Friday the perfect time to find a tree.

The days leading up are hectic for tree farmers as they prepare thousands of these holiday staples in time for “Green Friday”, what they call the day after Thanksgiving. Green Friday is also opening day for many cut-your-own tree farms and community Christmas tree lots.

“Of course there are just a ton of last-minute things to get done. We hope to have them accomplished by the end of the day tomorrow so that we can spend time with our family on Thanksgiving. And then we hit the road running early on Friday,” Sue Schroeder, co-owner of Schroeder’s Forevergreens said.

Schroeder said Green Friday, and Sundays between now and Christmas are usually their busiest days, although Packers games can fluctuate business.

“We schedule our staff according to Packers games. Sometimes you just don’t need as many people to work. But we always have enough,” she said.

No matter when you come, Schroeder asks that you pack your patience.

“If everybody panics and has to buy their tree on Friday or Saturday. expect delays. We can only accommodate so many people at a time,” she said.

According to the American Christmas Tree Association supply chain issues, wildfires, shipping delays and a pine tree pest infestation in the South are all factors to a nationwide Christmas tree shortage.

Despite the struggle in other parts of the country, Wisconsin tree farmers say there should be enough Christmas trees to go around for consumers living in the Badger State but recommend buying early.

“Here in Wisconsin, and here at our lot We’ve been fortunate we were blessed with beautiful rains throughout the year and great growing conditions,” she said.

Wisconsin is the nation’s fifth-largest Christmas tree producer, with about 1.8 million Christmas trees grown annually at 858 farms throughout the state.

