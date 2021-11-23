Children’s Wisconsin: 13 kids remain hospitalized following parade rampage

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say 13 children remain hospitalized at Children’s Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon after dozens of people were injured late Sunday afternoon after officials say suspect Darrell Brooks drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

According to a hospital spokesperson, one patient who was being cared for died earlier in the day Tuesday due to injuries sustained at the parade.

Hospital officials say the child who died - who was not identified by the hospital - was one of 16 children admitted to Children’s Wisconsin.

Officials say the other 13 children are listed as:

6 in critical condition

3 in fair condition

4 in good condition

According to the hospital spokesperson, two families were able to take their children home Monday, where the kids will physically and emotionally recover.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, LifePoint Church posted one of their families provided an update on their two children, who were hospitalized for injuries from Sunday’s event. Their post stated Jackson Sparks had died from serious injuries, and had been in the ICU. His brother, Tucker, was said to be recovering.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Brooks made his first court appearance. Until then, officials said five people had died as a result of Sunday’s rampage, but prosecutors announced during the hearing a sixth person - identified as a child - had died Tuesday.

As Action 2 News reported earlier today, Brooks, 39, is being held on a $5 million cash bail, and has another court hearing scheduled for the morning of January 14.

