Brewers hold fundraisers to help those affected by Waukesha Christmas parade rampage

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Milwaukee Brewers are asking community members to come together and support one another during upcoming events as they raise funds to help those affected by the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Team officials announced they are partnering with several groups and companies to raise money for the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which was created to support all who were affected.

According to the team, Brewers Manager Craig Counsell, pitcher Freddy Peralta and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns will lead members in hosting fans for coffee Tuesday morning at The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee in Milwaukee from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

During the event, team officials ask fans to make donations to benefit those impacted by the event. Fans and group members will be able to talk about baseball one-on-one, and also raise funds.

Photos will be allowed during the free event, however officials ask that fans refrain from asking for autographs. Donations can be made by cash or check. Checks can be made out to the Brewers Community Foundation, and will be matched by Stearns.

All of the funds will be directed to support the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

Those who are wishing to participate in a fundraiser event but can’t make it to Colectivo Coffee have another chance to do so starting Wednesday.

According to the team, beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, the Magic of Lights will be held at American Family Field, and for each car that comes to the event through Friday, a $10 donation will be made by Brewers Community Foundation and matched by American Family Insurance and Magic of Lights, up to $10,000.

The event runs daily from 5-10 p.m.

