Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in Toys for Tots shopping spree

Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in U.S. Marine Corps' Toys for Tots shopping spree in Green...
Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in U.S. Marine Corps' Toys for Tots shopping spree in Green Bay(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots is about spreading the holiday cheer.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time, and we’re going to continue to do it. And it’s a part of our mission, and we don’t fail missions,” said SSgt. Dwayne Thomas.

Folks with Big Brothers Big Sister of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) helped with the operation by spreading out through Target for a shopping spree.

“We have a holiday party that our families are invited to, and we can have about 300 people at the holiday party. Probably about half of that are children,” said Nancy Roth, the Program Specialist with BBBSNEW.

At least 150 children will get a present from Santa during the party in December.

“There’s no way we could do this without the Marines,” said Roth.

The Marines paid for all the gifts. Some of the extra toys from the BBBSNEW party will be added to the Toys for Tots collection for the rest of the public.

“Yes. I have the card. It has my name on it,” said SSgt. Thomas. “The money that I’m spending right now, came from the community I’m spending it in. That’s the part we want to highlight, that we’re here for the community and we want to do our part with facilitating the gifts back, but it’s the community that allows us to do that.”

Last year, people donated more than 37,000 toys and about $32,000.

“I’m expecting that we’re going to do a lot better this year,” said SSgt. Thomas.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they received a report of a vehicle going through the Waukesha Christmas Parade...
Police: “Some fatalities” after vehicle plows through Waukesha Christmas parade, person of interest in custody
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Generic police lights
Child hospitalized following accidental shooting in Door County
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct

Latest News

Three Fat Guys says it is donating 10% of proceeds from the bottle sales of the 2019 Sonoma...
INTERVIEW: 3 former Packers making a difference in veterans’ lives
Darrell Brooks
Parade rampage driver has lengthy criminal record; tried to run over a woman 3 weeks ago, police say
Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY photo)
Appleton Christmas Parade to march on, silent procession will be added
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Doctors: 6 children in critical condition after Waukesha Christmas Parade crash