Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in Toys for Tots shopping spree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots is about spreading the holiday cheer.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time, and we’re going to continue to do it. And it’s a part of our mission, and we don’t fail missions,” said SSgt. Dwayne Thomas.

Folks with Big Brothers Big Sister of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) helped with the operation by spreading out through Target for a shopping spree.

“We have a holiday party that our families are invited to, and we can have about 300 people at the holiday party. Probably about half of that are children,” said Nancy Roth, the Program Specialist with BBBSNEW.

At least 150 children will get a present from Santa during the party in December.

“There’s no way we could do this without the Marines,” said Roth.

The Marines paid for all the gifts. Some of the extra toys from the BBBSNEW party will be added to the Toys for Tots collection for the rest of the public.

“Yes. I have the card. It has my name on it,” said SSgt. Thomas. “The money that I’m spending right now, came from the community I’m spending it in. That’s the part we want to highlight, that we’re here for the community and we want to do our part with facilitating the gifts back, but it’s the community that allows us to do that.”

Last year, people donated more than 37,000 toys and about $32,000.

“I’m expecting that we’re going to do a lot better this year,” said SSgt. Thomas.

