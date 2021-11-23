Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: NASA preparing for a historic mission

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NASA is getting ready to launch a spacecraft on - and its job? Think the old video game “Asteroids”.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 12;21 a.m. CT on Wednesday, November 24, and it’s part of NASA’s planetary defense initiative.

According to the agency, the spacecraft is the first-ever mission to redirect an asteroid. They say the asteroid it is headed to isn’t a danger to Earth, and add their goal with DART is to make sue they can prepare with a planetary defense capability if an asteroid is ever discovered to be on course with Earth in the future.

