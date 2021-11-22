RELATIVELY QUIET WEATHER LEADING UP TO THANKSGIVING

The regional weather pattern continues to look rather quiet as we get closer to Thanksgiving. Holiday travelers will be happy to hear that we are NOT expecting any big storms anytime soon.

It was a chilly day... for many, it was the coldest afternoon since early last March!! The wind will weaken tonight, and with only a little high cloud cover overhead, temperatures should settle into the teens for lows. Look for a relatively sunny start to Tuesday with highs rising back into the lower 40s. A southerly wind will pick up through the day, and high clouds will also increase.

That south breeze continues Tuesday night with lows staying in the 30s... likely warmer than our Monday highs! Temperatures should get close to 50° Wednesday afternoon with a south-southwest wind gusting to 30 mph.. Then, another cold front will cause temperatures to tumble into Thanksgiving.

Holiday highs will be in the 30s with a blustery north wind. This front will be mostly dry as it crosses the area, but some wind-blown flurries are possible on Thanksgiving. No accumulation would be expected. The wind weakens for Friday, but it will be chilly. Lows will be around 20° to begin the day with highs only climbing to near 30 degrees.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SSW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Quite cold. High clouds, otherwise mainly clear with a weaker wind. LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Sun and high clouds. Milder... turning breezy again. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy, colder, and blustery. Occasional flurries. HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Sunshine mixed with clouds. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly milder with less wind. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Blustery at times. Early flakes? HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. HIGH: 39

