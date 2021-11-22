Neville Public Museum celebrates Holiday Memories

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular holiday exhibit at the Neville Public Museum takes you back in time to visit H.C. Prange’s Department Store, which once stood in downtown Green Bay.

The “Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay” exhibit includes the store’s beloved window displays with other favorites of the season, like Bruce the Spruce, a talking Christmas tree.

There’s also the Children Only Shop, where children can buy presents for friends or family members that fit within their allowance.

A schedule of events, including times when Bruce the Spruce won’t be napping, can be found at the Neville Public Museum’s website.

