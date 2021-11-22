Lambeau Field needs non-profit groups for December, January games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - PMI Entertainment Group is putting out a call for non-profit groups to work at Lambeau Field in December and January, particularly around the Packers’ holiday games.

PMI says organizations can earn up to $1,500 depending on group size and their assignment. Those assignments include ticket scanning, seat rental, and cleaning the stadium during and after games.

December 13: Post-game cleaning

December 25: Ticket scanning, in-game cleaning, seat rental

December 26: Post-game cleaning

January 2: Ticket scanning, seat rental

January 3: Post-game cleaning

Interested organizations should call (920) 405-1175 or email the PMI volunteer coordinator.

PMI says groups of any size are welcome. Workers must be 14 or older. Examples of groups include churches, booster clubs, high school and college athletic teams, and volunteer fire departments.

