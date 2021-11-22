Advertisement

Lambeau Field needs non-profit groups for December, January games

Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - PMI Entertainment Group is putting out a call for non-profit groups to work at Lambeau Field in December and January, particularly around the Packers’ holiday games.

PMI says organizations can earn up to $1,500 depending on group size and their assignment. Those assignments include ticket scanning, seat rental, and cleaning the stadium during and after games.

  • December 13: Post-game cleaning
  • December 25: Ticket scanning, in-game cleaning, seat rental
  • December 26: Post-game cleaning
  • January 2: Ticket scanning, seat rental
  • January 3: Post-game cleaning

Interested organizations should call (920) 405-1175 or email the PMI volunteer coordinator.

PMI says groups of any size are welcome. Workers must be 14 or older. Examples of groups include churches, booster clubs, high school and college athletic teams, and volunteer fire departments.

