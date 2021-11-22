Advertisement

Fund created for victims of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

Waukesha Parade
Waukesha Parade(wrdw)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A fund was created to help the victims and families affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

The “United for Waukesha Community Fund” is a partnership between the Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

People can make a one-time or recurring donation. You can also write a message and designate it as a memorial contribution.

At least 5 people were killed and 40 hurt when an SUV drove through the Christmas parade late Sunday afternoon. A law enforcement source tell the Associated Press it appears the driver was fleeing another crime scene.

