Fund created for victims of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A fund was created to help the victims and families affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

The “United for Waukesha Community Fund” is a partnership between the Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

People can make a one-time or recurring donation. You can also write a message and designate it as a memorial contribution.

Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way have joined together to create the “United for Waukesha Community Fund.” This fund will support the needs of the families impacted by tragic incident at the Christmas Parade. https://t.co/QRhntGV1sY #Waukesha — cityofwaukesha (@CityofWaukesha) November 22, 2021

At least 5 people were killed and 40 hurt when an SUV drove through the Christmas parade late Sunday afternoon. A law enforcement source tell the Associated Press it appears the driver was fleeing another crime scene.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.