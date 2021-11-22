COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day case average continues to rise, death average decreases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s average of new coronavirus cases per day is continuing to climb, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Monday’s report from the agency says the state is averaging 3,120 new cases per day during the past seven days, up from Friday’s figure of 3.033 cases per day. Friday’s figure was the first time the state saw the average over the 3,000 mark since December 19 of 2020. Wisconsin was coming down from a November-December surge at that time, and on that date the state was averaging 51 COVID-19 deaths and almost 300 hospitalizations per day.

Test results confirmed 1,674 new cases and the rolling average climbed from 3,004 to 3,120 cases over the last 7 days. The positivity rate continues to be more than 11%, after the DHS reported a 7-day average of test results hit 11.4% last Wednesday. Records show the state’s positivity rate wasn’t more than 11% for three straight days since the week of December 6, 2020. Monday marked a fourth straight report of seeing that figure be above 11%.

12 deaths were added to the state’s cumulative COVID-19′s death toll, which is below the state’s 7-day average of 16 deaths per day. Four of those deaths were in Wisconsin counties we have been tracking. That average decreased by two since Friday’s report. So far, the state says 8,860 people have died from causes related to the coronavirus. Case and death totals for counties in WBAY’s viewing area is always listed at the end of our daily reports.

The DHS report shows 296 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the 7-day average to 144 per day by our calculations. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says as of Monday afternoon, there are 1,229 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, and 344 in intensive care as of Friday afternoon. Taking discharges and deaths into account, there are 13 fewer patients in hospitals Monday than Friday, and 13 more ICU. The WHA also reported Northeast health care region hospitals have 173 patients, with 44 in ICU; that’s 3 more in intensive care but 23 fewer overall. It adds Fox Valley hospitals have 104 COVID-19 patients, 17 of them in ICU; that’s 1 fewer in ICU and 3 fewer patients overall.

Monday afternoon, multiple area health departments issued a joint statement regarding COVID-19 and Thanksgiving week activities. In the statement, they said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased, adding the patients are trending younger (ranging from 20s-50s), are sicker, and are hospitalized for longer periods of time than in the past. They added the majority of those who are hospitalized are unvaccinated, but did not give specifics on the number of those who are and aren’t vaccinated.

The statement went on to say gatherings should be held outdoors if possible, and if gatherings are indoors and attendees are unvaccinated, everyone should wear a mask when not eating or drinking. In addition, county and local health officials advise to space out chairs at the table and it other seating areas, and to not put food in a single area where people will congregate.

VACCINATIONS

Last Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced everyone 18 and older can receive a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, even if they have no underlying health problems. There are only two conditions: They must have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and that must have been at least six months ago. The announcement follows FDA and CDC recommendations that received final approval earlier in the day. Booster shots are especially recommended for people 50 and older, because older adults have a higher risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19.

Friday, the DHS added booster shots to the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. That figure is now at 7,518,739 doses of vaccines - and includes 894,907 booster shots. (As we reported Thursday, the DHS resumed publishing vaccination numbers after working out a problem with reports from Walgreens.)

Pfizer continues to be the leading vaccine in Wisconsin for both initial vaccinations and boosters. Last week, Brad Spakowitz discussed a report showing how mixing and matching vaccines increases immune response.

Pfizer: 4,316,370 doses administered/539,637 booster doses

Moderna: 2,904,570 doses administered/346,120 booster doses

Johnson & Johnson: 297,799 doses administered/9,150 booster doses

These shots went into the arms of Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents, such as people who work here from across state lines. Looking just at Wisconsin residents, 70% of adults have now received at least one dose of vaccine, a figure that is unchanged from Friday’s DHS report.

The state says 58.7% of the state’s population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine -- that’s 3,417,640 people, and 70.0% of adults, getting a shot.

Out of those numbers, 55.8% of Wisconsin residents completed their vaccine series, getting either one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That’s 3,251,688 people, including 66.7% of adults.

The DHS hasn’t published how many children ages 5 to 11 received the kid-sized shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The state health department has previously said it plans to add that information to its dashboard soon.

VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (MONDAY)

12 to 15: 49.6% received vaccine/46.2% completed vaccinations

16 and 17: 53.8% received vaccine/50.6% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 54.3% received vaccine/49.9% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 59.0% received vaccine/55.1% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 66.2% received vaccine/62.7% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 66.9% received vaccine/64.0% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 75.2% received vaccine/72.6% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 87.3% received vaccine/84.2% completed vaccinations

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 59.6% 57.2% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.9% 50.9% Dodge (87,839) 48.2% 46.0% Door (27,668) (NE) 74.5% 70.7% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.4% 49.1% Forest (9,004) 48.7% 46.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.7% 46.7% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 53.2% 50.8% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.6% 47.1% Langlade (19,189) 50.7% 48.3% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 55.9% 53.6% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 49.4% 47.0% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 71.0% 68.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.9% 48.1% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.9% 56.5% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 44.4% 42.6% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 57.4% 54.8% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.6% 49.4% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.7% 40.9% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 57.0% 54.4% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 273,374 (57.6%) 262,072 (55.3%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 303,283 (55.2%) 290,483 (52.8%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,417,640 (58.7%) 3,251,688 (55.8%)

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 43,310 cases (+247) (279 deaths)

Calumet – 7,821 cases (+56) (61 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,287 cases (+20) (68 deaths)

Dodge – 16,000 cases (+177) (209 deaths) (+2)

Door – 3,812 cases (+30) (34 deaths)

Florence - 571 cases (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 18,135 cases (+231) (154 deaths)

Forest - 1,510 cases (+10) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,598 cases (+26) (27 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 2,677 cases (+19) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,485 cases (+24) (51 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,162 cases (+12) (34 deaths)

Langlade - 3,255 cases (+25) (43 deaths)

Manitowoc – 11,022 cases (+97) (90 deaths)

Marinette - 6,547 cases (+26) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,791 cases (+19) (47 deaths)

Menominee – 979 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,379 cases (+29) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 27,533 cases (+189) (253 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,469 cases (+15) (79 deaths)

Sheboygan – 18,413 cases (+73) (176 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,324 cases (+64) (145 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 3,248 cases (+11) (50 deaths)

Winnebago – 25,412 cases (+275) (250 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

