On the Clock: Packers fall to Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers came up short in a shootout with division rival Minnesota on Sunday, 34-31. The best panel in the business breaks down Green Bay’s slow start on offense, the latest rash of injuries, and a rough day for the defense in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics following Green Bay’s defeat in Minnesota include:

Problems with the offense due to Aaron Rodgers’ limited practice availability?

The injury that hurts Green Bay the most

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

Continued kicking game struggles

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.