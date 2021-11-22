Advertisement

On the Clock: Packers fall to Vikings

By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers came up short in a shootout with division rival Minnesota on Sunday, 34-31. The best panel in the business breaks down Green Bay’s slow start on offense, the latest rash of injuries, and a rough day for the defense in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics following Green Bay’s defeat in Minnesota include:

  • Problems with the offense due to Aaron Rodgers’ limited practice availability?
  • The injury that hurts Green Bay the most
  • Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson
  • Continued kicking game struggles

