On the Clock: Packers fall to Vikings
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers came up short in a shootout with division rival Minnesota on Sunday, 34-31. The best panel in the business breaks down Green Bay’s slow start on offense, the latest rash of injuries, and a rough day for the defense in this week’s On the Clock.
Topics following Green Bay’s defeat in Minnesota include:
- Problems with the offense due to Aaron Rodgers’ limited practice availability?
- The injury that hurts Green Bay the most
- Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson
- Continued kicking game struggles
