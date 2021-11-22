A BIT BLUSTERY BACK TO WORK TODAY

If you’re heading out today, you’ll probably feel that blustery west wind. It’s not as fierce as yesterday, but it’s enough to blow the leaves around again, and usher in cold wind chills in the single digits and teens. Our actual high temperatures will be close to the freezing mark this afternoon.

That west wind is also driving drier air into Wisconsin. We also have high pressure building into the region. This all bodes well for sunshine the next couple days. In fact, the weather looks rather quiet as we get closer to Thanksgiving. Holiday travelers will be happy to hear that we are NOT expecting any big storms anytime soon.

Our temperatures will bounce around a lot though over the next few days... Tomorrow the wind will blow in from the south, causing milder air to return to the state. Highs will be back in the 40s, with temperatures touching 50 degrees on Wednesday. Then, another cold front will cause temperatures to tumble into Thanksgiving. Holiday highs will be in the 30s with some wind-blown flurries.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 15-25+ MPH

TUESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. Much colder. Quite blustery. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Quite cold. Wind weakens. LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Sunny again. Not as cold, but turning breezy again. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy, colder and blustery. A few flurries. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Sunshine mixed with clouds. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy again. HIGH: 36

