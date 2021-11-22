Appleton Police warn of rise in garage thefts

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Keeping your house safe from theft is as easy as turning a key.

As daylight grows shorter and temperatures start dropping, the Appleton Police Department is called to more and more home burglaries.

Last week alone, the P.D. responded to three garage thefts, all of which they said could have been avoided if victims had locked their garage doors.

“We live in a community that is so safe and it’s a community that we feel like we all know each other. And I think sometimes what that does is it provides us the ability to feel that we can leave our doors unlocked,” Officer Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department said.

As the Christmas season approaches, and more packages arrive on doorsteps, officers hope homeowners will take safety more seriously.

“It’s just, it’s one of those things that we can’t stress enough as a police department is to be aware of your surroundings, lock your garage doors, close those garage stores, and lock the vehicles inside them as well,” Cash said.

To make your home unappealing to burglars they recommend adding motion sensor lights or a Ring doorbell. Taking care of your things doesn’t have to be expensive though, trimming bushes to better see out of windows, asking neighbors to keep an eye on the house when you are out of town, and locking up your house and car can go a long way as well.

“You can play a part in protecting yourself from residential theft and porch pirates by just being aware of the items that you have being delivered and being mindful with your neighbors, build those relationships,” she said.

If you are a victim of theft, Cash said to call your closest police department right away.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.