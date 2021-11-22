4 rescued after SUV goes into Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) -Four people, including two children, are safe after they were rescued from a vehicle that entered Lake Winnebago early Sunday evening.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary, crews were called to Frazier Point in Lakeside Park for a report of a vehicle in the lake.

When they arrived, officials say they found all four people on shore, and no one was injured. Initially, officials say two children were reported to be on the hood of the vehicle, and two adults were inside. No one else was found inside the vehicle.

Crews are still investigating to determine how the vehicle ended up in the lake.

FDLFR on scene of a SUV in the lake in the vicinity of Lakeside Park Frazier Point. all occupants out. pic.twitter.com/YIDseaaqPB — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) November 22, 2021

