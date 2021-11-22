Advertisement

4 rescued after SUV goes into Lake Winnebago

Crews are investigating to determine how a vehicle went into the waters of Lake Winnebago at Fond du Lac's Lakeside Park.(Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) -Four people, including two children, are safe after they were rescued from a vehicle that entered Lake Winnebago early Sunday evening.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary, crews were called to Frazier Point in Lakeside Park for a report of a vehicle in the lake.

When they arrived, officials say they found all four people on shore, and no one was injured. Initially, officials say two children were reported to be on the hood of the vehicle, and two adults were inside. No one else was found inside the vehicle.

Crews are still investigating to determine how the vehicle ended up in the lake.

