1 arrested, 1 sought following armed robbery in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are looking for a man who is suspected of robbing Kohl’s Department Store in Fond du Lac late Sunday afternoon.

According to Fond du Lac Police, officers were called to the store, located on the 900 block of W. Johnson Street, at 5:31 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say two males were reported to have entered the store wearing masks, and one of them was armed with a hammer, who then began smashing jewelry display cases and taking items.

While on the way to the scene, officers were told one of the two males was detained by citizen bystanders. When they arrived, they took that person, identified as a 29-year-old man, into custody. His name was not immediately released, and police say he is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The stolen merchandise was able to be recovered.

However, officers say they are still looking for the second suspect, who they add was last seen running north. He is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build, and was wearing a yellow and green traffic vest, as well as dark pants.

Anyone with information on the second suspect’s identity, or of the crime, is asked to call police at 920-322-3740.

Police add no customers or employees at Kohl’s were reported injured.

