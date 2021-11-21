A VERY WINDY DAY WITH SOME WINTRY WEATHER POSSIBLE

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9PM for most of our Eastern Counties today. Winds will be sustained between 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible at times. Loose items outdoors should be secured along with any holiday decorations.

A bit of a wintry mix moved through some of our southern counties overnight, and another round can be expected through late morning and the afternoon. A disturbance passing to our north is bringing a chance of light snow showers across the north woods, and a few rain or snow showers can’t be ruled out as far south as the Fox Valley through the early afternoon. Otherwise, highs will be back in the 40s for most of the area, but the Northwoods will be stuck in the middle to upper 30s for highs this afternoon.

Very cold air will begin to filter into the region overnight. Our windy conditions combined with cold air will put our wind chills, or “feel like” temperatures in the single digits and teens overnight and through Monday morning. Tomorrow starts breezy, but winds will gradually relax through the afternoon.

Another brief warm up can be expected through the middle of the week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will make it into the 40s. A few rain showers could occur Wednesday out ahead of another cold front passing by but not much moisture is expected.

The early Thanksgiving Day outlook calls for partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Highs stay in the 30s for Black Friday. It is worth watching the forecast closely for Thanksgiving as if Wednesday’s front slows down, some showers may become possible on Thanksgiving.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW/NW 20 - 30 G50 MPH **Wind Advisories in Effect**

MONDAY: WNW 10 - 20+ G30 MPH

TODAY: Chance of light rain or snow showers. Very windy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit milder. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder. A few rain showers are possible. HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

THANKSGIVING DAY: Cool & brisk. A few flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.