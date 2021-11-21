Advertisement

US missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Seventeen missionaries from the religious organization were kidnapped one month ago on Oct. 16 near the capital.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

The group from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind...
Semitruck crushes car, driver survives with minor injuries
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Hunters prepare for nine-gun deer hunting season
Busy opening weekend in Wisconsin for the 170th gun deer season
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
Lawrence University students protest Rittenhouse jury verdict
Green Bay Packers stock certificates through the years
Packers sold 126K shares of stock since Tuesday

Latest News

The Build Back Better bill is expected to face some hurdles as it heads to the Senate.
Biden's Build Back Better plan may face Senate hurdles
Donations needed for older adults in our community
Be a Santa to a Senior program spreads holiday cheer to older adults throughout Green Bay and Appleton
While the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine decreases over time, doctors say if you’re...
COVID-19 vaccines lose effectiveness over time, doctors say get booster before holidays, if eligible
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco