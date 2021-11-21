Police: More than 20 people injured after vehicle plows through Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Police are asking people to avoid the downtown area of Waukesha.

During a briefing early Sunday evening, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said around 4:39 p.m., a red SUV drove through the Christmas parade being held in the downtown area.

The police said the suspect vehicle has been recovered, and that they have a person of interest as of this time, but would not identify that person, or say if that person is in custody.

In addition, police said victims were taken from the scene, some by police, others by friends and families,

Police say a family reunification location has been set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street.

WISN reports Waukesha police sent an emergency alert telling anyone within a half-mile radius of the five points downtown to shelter in place and wait for an all-clear. They did not say why that alert was sent.

“The FBI Milwaukee field office is aware of the reporting of an incident in Waukesha. The local and state authorities are leading the response,” an FBI spokesperson told ABC News.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

A witness tells our affiliate WISN she saw at least four injured people not moving on the ground, and saw at least one person flipped over the hood of the SUV, adding the driver kept going and did not stop.

Another witness told WISN the SUV was estimated to be traveling about 40 mph when it hit the crowd of people.

Governor Evers took to Twitter Sunday evening, saying in part that he is “in contact with local partners as we await more information.”

Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 22, 2021

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow took to Facebook early Sunday evening, saying he was in the parade with his wife, and learned afterwards that a vehicle drove through the parade route, and injured many people. He added he has spoken with Waukesha’s mayor, and offered any resources the county could provide. He also wrote he spoke with Wisconsin governor Tony Evers, who offered his prayers and assistance.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow on an incident involving the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21, 2021. (WBAY SCREENSHOT)

