Online shopping scams on the rise, phishing email targeting Wisconsinites

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Consumer agencies are warning people of the expected increase of online fraud.

“More than 35% of all our scam tracker reports were about online shopping, and of those, 75% of the time they’re losing money,” said Susan Bach with the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.

Shoppers are advised to lookout for fraudulent products, such as items from a third party vendor that are priced significantly lower than other competitors.

“That is a real red flag and we would discourage anybody from buying from those kinds of vendors.,” said Lara Sutherlin with the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Some tips include: shopping on secure websites verified by the HTTPS, reading product details to check for authenticity and verifying shipping and return policies.

Action 2 News also heard of another scam being shared via email claiming to be from the Wisconsin Department of Labor with a direct deposit of $550. The email instructs the receiver to click through to verify eligibility.

However the correct title is the Department of Workforce Development. Also, the sender is not using an official government email address which should end in “.gov”. You can watch the video to see the email.

The Wisconsin Consumer Protection and Better Business Bureau say the email is another government imposter phishing email, like sent with intent to steal personal information and account numbers to access people’s money.

Remember, don’t give up personal information and don’t make payments with gift cards or cash transfer apps since it is impossible to recover your money.

