‘Light Up Appleton’ brightens up beginning of the holiday season

By Annie Krall
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A downtown Appleton tradition is back after taking a year off due to COVID-19 concerns. ‘Light Up Appleton’ added a new sweet treat walk to its festive fun with businesses offering free products to visitors around Houdini Plaza for this one night only event from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday November 20.

After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic, downtown Appleton was packed with families, friends, and musicians sound tracking the ‘Light Up Appleton’ event.

“When we planned the event, my team sat down and actually had a Hallmark movie playing in the background,” Jennifer Stephany, executive director of Appleton Downtown Incorporated (ADI), said. ADI organized the gathering this year. “This was our inspiration for all of this. From the horse drawn wagon ride to the lights, the hot chocolate, the blow-up igloo. Just a fun and whimsical environment.”

About two dozen local businesses were involved in this season’s window and sweet treat walk. With several more in Houdini Plaza keeping everyone full after stretching their legs along the streets of downtown Appleton. Not to mention, staying warm with a cup of hot chocolate.

“We do a new holiday mug every year,” Trout Museum of Art marketing manager, Ashley Acker, said. The Trout Museum of Art was just one vendor selling hot chocolate at the event for $7.00 a cup, including the commemorative cup. “We always try to do hot chocolate at this. It’s just something that we’ve done annually. Every year we have a new mug theme. This year we have the crane. The iconic crane that’s on top of our building on the mugs.”

In previous years, the Trout Museum of Art has orchestrated the event. However, this year, they handed off the operations to ADI. Yet, art museum employees were still staying busy by preparing to sell about 200 cups of hot chocolate in their front yard.

“We’re literally in Houdini Plaza where the museum is,” Acker continued. “It’s so exciting to see so many businesses, community members, and organizations come down here and share the space with us. That’s really awesome. That’s what we as a museum want to do with art too. It’s really great.”

