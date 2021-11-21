Game Blog: Vikings lead Packers 16-3 in border battle
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Packers, who are 8-2 and in first place in the NFC North, hope to extend their lead over the second place Vikings (4-5) in Sunday’s game.
Green Bay’s defense was switched up on the following drive.
The drive began with a pass from Cousins to Thielen for a gain of five yards.
Cook then ran for a gain of four, and CJ Ham attempted a run for no gain on 3rd and 1.
The Vikings punted from their own 29-yard line, and a fair catch was called by Amari Rodgers at Green Bay’s 26-yard line.
Following the Vikings’ second touchdown of the game, the Packers started at their own 25-yard line following a 65-yard kick from Joseph. The first play of the drive was an incomplete pass from Rodgers, and a penalty was called on Turner for ofrfensive holding. Dillon then ran for no gain on 1st and 20, and that was followed by another incomplete pass from Rodgers.
On 3rd and 20, Dillon ran for a gain of 11, but it wasn’t enough for a 1st down, causing the punting unit to come back on the field.
Bojorquez kicked a 59-yard punt, and Westbrook muffed the catch, but recovered it at the Minnesota’s 13-yard line.
After Crosby’s missed kick, the Vikings took over on downs on their own 22.
The drive started with a run by Cook, and then an incomplete deep pass to Jefferson. A defensive pass interference penalty was called on Green Bay, and was enforced at the Vikings’ 39.
Following that, Cook ran again, and then another pass by Cousins fell incomplete. On the next play, Cousins’ pass to Jefferson was intercepted by Savage who ran it back for 31 yards. However, that play was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty on Keke. The Vikings moved up to Green Bay’s 9-yard line.
Three plays later, Cousins connected with Thielen for a 10 yard touchdown, and the extra point was good, putting the Vikings up 16-3.
The Packers then started on their own 25, and began the drive with a five-yard run from Dillon, followed by another 3 yards by Dillon. A short pass to Valdes-Scantling gave them a first down. However, a penalty was called on Newman for a false start.
The second quarter started with an incomplete throw by Rodgers to Valdes-Scantling, but they connected two plays later for a gain of 39 yards to put them at the Vikings’ 25-yard line.
The Packers were able to get to the Vikings’ 14-yard line for a field goal attempt, but Crosby missed a 32-yard attempt when the ball hit the left upright.
The Vikings started with a couple of 3 yard gains before Cousins connected with Thielen for a gain of 18 yards. Two plays later, Cousin threw to Jefferson for 56 yards, and came up one yard short of the end zone.
Dalvin Cook then walked into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown, putting the Vikings up 9-3. Their extra point attempt was no good.
On the following drive, the Packers started on their own 25-yard line. Dillon ran on the first play of the drive, and on the 2nd play, Rodgers threw an incomplete pass to Valdes-Scantling. However, a penalty was called on Minnesota for defensive holding.
Dillon then ran the next two plays.
The drive ended with a punt after Rodgers fumbled the ball.
The Vikings’ first play of their drive was a rush attempt by Cook, which ended up being a loss of a yard.
However, Cousins and Jefferson connected for a 43-yard gain to get into Packers territory.
Afterwards, Cook ran for a gain of six yards. Two plays later on 3rd and 5 and the Packers, 23, Cousins was sacked by Preston Smith for a loss of 10 yards.
Vikings kicker Greg Joseph then made a 51-yard field goal to tie it 3-3.
Following a touchback on the opening kickoff, the first play of the game was a short pass to Adams, which ended up being a 37-yard gain.
However, Rodgers threw two incomplete passes afterwards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and one short pass to AJ Dillon on the following three plays, and failed to get past the Vikings’ 36-yard line.
Crosby and the special teams unit then made a 54-yard field goal to put the Packers up 3-0 following the opening drive.
This will be just the third division game of the season for the Packers. They are 13-1 against teams in the NFC North under head coach Matt LeFleur. The one loss is against Minnesota when the Vikings won at Lambeau last November by a score of 28-22.
Team records show the Packers have a 30-29 record in away games against the Vikings, and during 120 meetings (including two postseason games), the Packers have a 63-55-3 edge in the all-time series between the rivals. Of those games, the Packers are 15-9-1 with the Vikings with Rodgers at the helm, and with Favre, the Packers are 17-15-1.
Rodgers, who was listed as having a toe injury this week, will be playing Sunday. However, the Packers announced multiple players won’t be participating in Sunday’s game, including receiver Allen Lazard and running back Aaron Jones:
On Saturday, the Packers elevated LB La’Darius Hamilton and WR Juwann Winfree from the practice squad. The moves come as the Packers continue to be plagued by the injury bug.
Also of note, Rodgers has thrown 29 touchdowns and four interceptions during his last 18 games versus Minnesota, and is the only NFL player to have five games with four or more touchdown passes with zero interceptions against them.
Another player to watch is receiver Davante Adams, who has recorded five touchdown catches in his last two games against Minnesota, and has nine touchdown catches in his last eight games against Minnesota, with 10 career touchdown catches against them.
On the defensive side, DL Kenny Clark has had at least one sack in five of the last seven games against the Vikings, with a total of six sacks in that same timespan, the most he has had against one opponent.
The Vikings will be without:
- QB Kellen Mon
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- CB Harrison Hand
- LB Chazz Surratt
- G Wyatt Davis
The other members of the NFC North are also playing early afternoon games. The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (6-3), while the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) are visiting the Cleveland Browns (5-5).
Sunday’s game airs on FOX.
