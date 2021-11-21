Game Blog: Vikings lead Packers 16-3 in border battle

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Packers, who are 8-2 and in first place in the NFC North, hope to extend their lead over the second place Vikings (4-5) in Sunday’s game.

This place is rocking. Was a fan-less library last year. US Bank is back. Should be fun pic.twitter.com/4lBacy5dtF — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 21, 2021

Green Bay’s defense was switched up on the following drive.

Rasul Douglas has played only 7 of the 19 defensive snaps but he's getting to start this series in place of King. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 21, 2021

The drive began with a pass from Cousins to Thielen for a gain of five yards.

Cook then ran for a gain of four, and CJ Ham attempted a run for no gain on 3rd and 1.

The Vikings punted from their own 29-yard line, and a fair catch was called by Amari Rodgers at Green Bay’s 26-yard line.

Following the Vikings’ second touchdown of the game, the Packers started at their own 25-yard line following a 65-yard kick from Joseph. The first play of the drive was an incomplete pass from Rodgers, and a penalty was called on Turner for ofrfensive holding. Dillon then ran for no gain on 1st and 20, and that was followed by another incomplete pass from Rodgers.

On 3rd and 20, Dillon ran for a gain of 11, but it wasn’t enough for a 1st down, causing the punting unit to come back on the field.

The Vikings have scored on three straight drives. What's the last thing the #Packers needed? A three and out. GB's defense heading back out on the field with little rest, and all the momentum on Minnesota's side. — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) November 21, 2021

could this be one of those "when they lose, they tend to lose big" games? Lafleur has only lost 8 times, and never a road division game, so there is that #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 21, 2021

Bojorquez kicked a 59-yard punt, and Westbrook muffed the catch, but recovered it at the Minnesota’s 13-yard line.

Huge punt by Bojo and Westbrook spared a bad muff with a good bounce. Stop is mandatory here. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 21, 2021

After Crosby’s missed kick, the Vikings took over on downs on their own 22.

The drive started with a run by Cook, and then an incomplete deep pass to Jefferson. A defensive pass interference penalty was called on Green Bay, and was enforced at the Vikings’ 39.

Clark will be lucky to get out of this game without being charged with assault the way he is abusing Mason Cole, the Vikings center #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 21, 2021

Following that, Cook ran again, and then another pass by Cousins fell incomplete. On the next play, Cousins’ pass to Jefferson was intercepted by Savage who ran it back for 31 yards. However, that play was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty on Keke. The Vikings moved up to Green Bay’s 9-yard line.

Cousins picked off by Darnell Savage but Kinsley Keke is flagged for roughing the passer. Was helmet to helmet, easy call there. #Packers — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) November 21, 2021

Three plays later, Cousins connected with Thielen for a 10 yard touchdown, and the extra point was good, putting the Vikings up 16-3.

So.... Crosby gives away 3 pts, Keke roughing costs GB 7 pts. Vikings lead 16-3. Could easily be 9-6. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 21, 2021

What a series of turns: Savage DPI then Savage INT wiped out by Keke's helmet hit on Cousins and then a Vikings TD.



Whatever you think of the calls, it's 16-3 Vikings. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 21, 2021

Cousins to Thielen for a touchdown. Not going well for the #Packers in Minnesota....not well at all. Vikings lead 16-3. — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) November 21, 2021

This is the first time since Week 1 that a team has scored on three straight drives against the Packers, and we all know how that game ended. https://t.co/pOvw59K7gr — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 21, 2021

The Packers then started on their own 25, and began the drive with a five-yard run from Dillon, followed by another 3 yards by Dillon. A short pass to Valdes-Scantling gave them a first down. However, a penalty was called on Newman for a false start.

The second quarter started with an incomplete throw by Rodgers to Valdes-Scantling, but they connected two plays later for a gain of 39 yards to put them at the Vikings’ 25-yard line.

Interesting that the 39-yarder to MVS came with him lined up inside. He had only 3 catches for 26 yards in the slot this season coming in. Pinpoint placement from Rodgers after missing a couple early. But missed 32 yard FG wastes it. pic.twitter.com/9olsHXMe7z — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 21, 2021

after a bunch of long misses, Rodgers drops one in the bucket #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 21, 2021

The Packers were able to get to the Vikings’ 14-yard line for a field goal attempt, but Crosby missed a 32-yard attempt when the ball hit the left upright.

The #Packers drive stalls and Mason Crosby doinks a 32 yarder off the upright. FG operation still not fixed... — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) November 21, 2021

The Vikings started with a couple of 3 yard gains before Cousins connected with Thielen for a gain of 18 yards. Two plays later, Cousin threw to Jefferson for 56 yards, and came up one yard short of the end zone.

Zimmer loses the challenge, knee down before ball stretched the plane. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 21, 2021

Kirk Cousins looking pretty comfortable in the pocket. #Packers defense not getting much pressure on this drive, and Vikes taking advantage of some coverage issues... — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) November 21, 2021

Dalvin Cook then walked into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown, putting the Vikings up 9-3. Their extra point attempt was no good.

Cook walks in. Right where you want Vikes. Up at least 7 for 10th straight game. Whoops, up 6, Joseph pushes PAT wide right. 9-3. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 21, 2021

Justin Jefferson. Davante Adams on the 2nd-yr Vikings WR this week: "I truly hope that it doesn't look like what it's been looking like the last couple weeks against us, but it's definitely fun to watch." — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 21, 2021

The Packers' defense dominated against mobile QBs @ AZ, @ KC, vs. SEA. Against pocket-passer Kirk Cousins (and minus Rashan Gary) the Packers have given up 126 yards and 9 pts in less than a quarter. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 21, 2021

On the following drive, the Packers started on their own 25-yard line. Dillon ran on the first play of the drive, and on the 2nd play, Rodgers threw an incomplete pass to Valdes-Scantling. However, a penalty was called on Minnesota for defensive holding.

Both deep shots to MVS have been well long. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 21, 2021

Dillon then ran the next two plays.

The Mayor of Door County starting to make himself at home in Minnesota in his first career start — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 21, 2021

The drive ended with a punt after Rodgers fumbled the ball.

Rodgers has to unload that or just take the sack. Lucky to cover it up. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 21, 2021

Fumble recoveries are always a 50-50 proposition, but Rodgers gets lucky a 2nd week in a row to cover one up. Packers also lucky Bojorquez handled that atrocious wide right snap to get punt away, Vikings to start at own 16 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 21, 2021

The Vikings’ first play of their drive was a rush attempt by Cook, which ended up being a loss of a yard.

However, Cousins and Jefferson connected for a 43-yard gain to get into Packers territory.

Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson each have 10 games of 100-plus receiving yards over the last two seasons, tied for the most in the NFL, and they're on the way again.



Adams with a 37-yarder on the opening drive and Jefferson with a 48-yarder to answer. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 21, 2021

Cousins beats a third and 6 blitz with Jefferson running away from Henry Black. Big gainer, 43. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 21, 2021

Afterwards, Cook ran for a gain of six yards. Two plays later on 3rd and 5 and the Packers, 23, Cousins was sacked by Preston Smith for a loss of 10 yards.

Preston Smith with the sack. Looked like Kinsley Keke helped set it up with the pressure up the middle, collapsing the pocket. Vikings settle for a field goal. Tied at 3. #Packers — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) November 21, 2021

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph then made a 51-yard field goal to tie it 3-3.

2-hand touch shove for a sack by Preston halts Vikings' first drive... 51-yard FG ties game — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 21, 2021

So much for back-to-back shutouts...#Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 21, 2021

Two long FG's and we're back even. Go figure, Adams, best WR now, Jefferson, on his way up the ladder, make the plays. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 21, 2021

Packers #3 defense vs. Vikings #7 offense: let's see it! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 21, 2021

Today's referee is Shawn Hochuli. GB captains are Mason Crosby and Elgton Jenkins. 2 calls tails, again, it's heads, again. Minnesota defers. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 21, 2021

Following a touchback on the opening kickoff, the first play of the game was a short pass to Adams, which ended up being a 37-yard gain.

However, Rodgers threw two incomplete passes afterwards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and one short pass to AJ Dillon on the following three plays, and failed to get past the Vikings’ 36-yard line.

Crosby and the special teams unit then made a 54-yard field goal to put the Packers up 3-0 following the opening drive.

#SpinItToWinIt Bojo + Crosby = best friends — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 21, 2021

That 54-yard FG ties Mason Crosby's longest of the year. Also had one in Week 3 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 21, 2021

This will be just the third division game of the season for the Packers. They are 13-1 against teams in the NFC North under head coach Matt LeFleur. The one loss is against Minnesota when the Vikings won at Lambeau last November by a score of 28-22.

You made it! — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) November 21, 2021

Team records show the Packers have a 30-29 record in away games against the Vikings, and during 120 meetings (including two postseason games), the Packers have a 63-55-3 edge in the all-time series between the rivals. Of those games, the Packers are 15-9-1 with the Vikings with Rodgers at the helm, and with Favre, the Packers are 17-15-1.

Rodgers, who was listed as having a toe injury this week, will be playing Sunday. However, the Packers announced multiple players won’t be participating in Sunday’s game, including receiver Allen Lazard and running back Aaron Jones:

LB Rashan Gary (elbow) will not play against the Vikings. #Packers inactives:



WR Allen Lazard

RB Aaron Jones

S Vernon Scott

￼LB Rashan Gary

T David Bakhtiari

WR Malik Taylor

DL Jack Heflin — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) November 21, 2021

On Saturday, the Packers elevated LB La’Darius Hamilton and WR Juwann Winfree from the practice squad. The moves come as the Packers continue to be plagued by the injury bug.

Saturday moves. #Packers elevate LB La'Darius Hamilton and WR Juwann Winfree from practice squad to game day roster. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 20, 2021

Also of note, Rodgers has thrown 29 touchdowns and four interceptions during his last 18 games versus Minnesota, and is the only NFL player to have five games with four or more touchdown passes with zero interceptions against them.

Another player to watch is receiver Davante Adams, who has recorded five touchdown catches in his last two games against Minnesota, and has nine touchdown catches in his last eight games against Minnesota, with 10 career touchdown catches against them.

On the defensive side, DL Kenny Clark has had at least one sack in five of the last seven games against the Vikings, with a total of six sacks in that same timespan, the most he has had against one opponent.

The Vikings will be without:

QB Kellen Mon

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

CB Harrison Hand

LB Chazz Surratt

G Wyatt Davis

The other members of the NFC North are also playing early afternoon games. The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (6-3), while the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) are visiting the Cleveland Browns (5-5).

Sunday’s game airs on FOX.

