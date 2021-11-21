First ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’ walk held in Green Bay Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, Green Bay held its first ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’ walk downtown.

A group of transgender citizens, along with families, friends, and allies marked from ‘The Attic’ coffee shop to the Tarlton Theater where they and refreshments and speakers for a memorial.

November 20 is globally recognized as a day to memorialize people who have been murdered as a result of transphobia. As of Saturday, there have been 47 transgender people killed in the U.S. this year and almost 400 internationally.

Attorney and activist Rachel Maes, who is a transgender woman, was born and raised in Green Bay. She organized the event.

Maes said while she and her family love to call green Bay home, there is still the need for education and visibility to make the community safe and welcoming for all.

“We always look forward to building more community, to reducing the stigma, and the stereotypes, and the discrimination against trans individuals,” said Maes.

March 31 is transgender day of visibility.

