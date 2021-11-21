Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (8-2) get set to visit the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Injury Report: The Packers have won a lot of games in spite of injuries this season, but the list keeps taking a toll on the roster, and even the practice time for players who are able to play on Sundays. Aaron Rodgers missed work Wednesday and Thursday with a toe injury. And when he practiced Friday, it was Rodgers’ first practice since November 1st. LT David Bakhtiari is out this week, as is RB Aaron Jones. WR Allen Lazard is doubtful, though OLB Rashan Gary is an optimistic questionable as he looks to play with an elbow brace after experiencing a painful injury last week.

For the Vikings? Their secondary is getting stronger. S Harrison Smith has been activated from the Covid list and CB Patrick Peterson has been activated of Injured Reserve.

#2 Divisional Dominance: Matt LaFleur is a sparkling 13-1 against NFC North rivals as Packers head coach. But that 1 loss game against the Vikings in their last meeting last year. LaFleur consistently preaches the important of divisional games to get a leg up on rivals. Sunday will be important.

#3 Vikings are bad, right?: Wrong. The 4-5 Vikings have been in every game they have played. Their 5 losses were all one-score games. And Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins has better stats than Rodgers this year. Cousins has 18 TD and just 2 INT (Rodgers has 17 TD and 4 INT). WR Justin Jefferson already has 775 receiving yards. And the Packers are all-too-aware of how RB Dalvin Cook can take over a game. The Packers own the NFL’s #3 defense. But the Vikings have the league’s #7 offense. It should be a tight game.

#4 Loud Noises: The last time the Packers made the trip to U.S. Bank Stadium, it was the first game of the 2020 season, with no fans in attendance. In a library-like atmosphere, Green Bay took full advantage to get its 2nd win in the venue. The Packers lost their first 3 games at U.S. Bank Stadium from 2016-2018. It is a loud venue that should be rocking with the Vikings desperate to keep their place in the Wild Card chase.

#5 Special Team Woes: Mason Crosby puts his name on the kick attempts, but the whole operation from snapping to holding to kicking needs to be shored up to prevent losses in close games. Crosby has missed a league high 7 field goal attempts this season (and has missed 7 of his last 12 tries after starting 9-for-9 this season).

Prediction: Vikings 14, Packers 13

