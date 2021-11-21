COVID-19 vaccines lose effectiveness over time, doctors say get booster before holidays, if eligible

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we’ve reported before on Action 2 News, doctors believe booster shots are a crucial part of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many people have already received their COVID-19 booster shoot, doctors are glad there is now new clarification from the F.D.A. and C.D.C. as of Friday November 19 about who is eligible.

Last week, the C.D.C. agreed with the F.D.A. approving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults who are 18 and older. This more inclusive criteria makes tens of millions more Americans who are six months past their last Pfizer or Moderna shot eligible for an extra dose before the new year. It comes as an added layer of protection that people have been wondering about for some time.

To learn more about the recent booster eligibility expansion you can visit this C.D.C. website and this F.D.A. website.

“I’ve seen many patients and they come into the office and they’re like, ‘should I get the booster? I don’t know. Am I eligible or not?’” Dr. Michael Landrum, an infectious disease physician at Bellin Health, said. “It’s confusing so this will really help.”

The rationale behind getting a booster shot is what health experts call “waning immunity.”

With waning immunity, “it doesn’t mean that the vaccine is not working at all,” Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health, emphasized. “But when it comes to mild infection, we’re starting to see over six months time some waning immunity. That’s why the conversation around boosters is there.”

Dr. Rai also shared that new evidence shows COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness can return to above 90% after you’ve had a booster.

“What people are now saying is based on what they’re seeing,” Dr. Mary Beth Graham, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, highlighted. “They had a prediction, ‘oh if I get the vaccine and I’m young and healthy, I’m not going to need a booster.’ That’s what they said previously. Now, as we go forward it’s like, ‘you know, it looks like the efficacy is going down,’ because we are seeing more people who were previously vaccinated getting breakthrough infections.”

While the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine decreases over time, doctors say if you’re vaccinated, you don’t need to change your behavior based on what month past your second dose you may be in. However, considering the current number of COVID cases in our area, doctors encouraged us all to be focusing on additional health safety precautions.

“People need to know that rates are not good here in Wisconsin,” Dr. Landrum said. “We’re next to Minnesota and Michigan where rates are even higher. Our rates may go up over the next few weeks. We still should be wearing masks indoors when we’re out in public. I know that’s not happening largely but that is still the recommendation. Even if you’re vaccinated.”

To view current Wisconsin Department of Health Services data on COVID-19 cases, CLICK HERE.

Thanksgiving is just a few days away on November 25. Getting your second dose now won’t give you full immunity by then according to doctors. Yet, they say it will provide some protection.

“Probably the best advice I can give you for Thanksgiving is make sure everybody who is eligible for a vaccine has at least had one,” Dr. Rai added. “Even if they’re not boosted. That they have at least started the series and you consider those who are most high risk: our grandparents, our parents, depending on their age and medical condition. So, that we create a little bit of a safety bubble around them.”

