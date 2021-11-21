Busy opening weekend in Wisconsin for the 170th gun deer season

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s officially opening weekend for deer hunting season and the start of one of Wisconsin’s biggest traditions.

The Brown County Reforestation Camp in Suamico was a popular spot on opening morning of gun deer season for friends and family.

“I think it’s just one of those things that really gets people back to their roots, you know it’s something that people from Wisconsin really enjoy doing. I definitely see a lot of returning families out here year to year, so it’s a great spot for people to embrace those traditions,” said Jeff Ott, park ranger at Brown County Reforestation Camp.

“Every year we’ve been hunting for years out here back when my dad was alive. And a whole bunch of other family, aunts and uncles, everybody used to hunt out here,” said Nikolas Falish, deer hunter.

Falish celebrated opening day with his uncle and cousin’s and got lucky getting a buck. He says he walked in on one in the morning, “one shot done.”

“Usually the opening weekend is the busiest time but I’m expecting a pretty big turnout this year,” said Ott.

This was day one, of the nine-day gun deer hunting season, and hunters are just getting started.

“I’ll be out every day until closing day,” said Falish.

As for what Falish plans to do with his buck, “Probably grind it up all into hamburger and probably make beef jerky or something eventually down the line with it.”

Action 2 News has received many viewer photos who bagged a big one within hours of opening day.

“My dad’s done it for years, he taught me everything I know and I just love this sport. It’s a nice get out in nature, enjoy the weather. yeah once in awhile you get snow, but it’s still beautiful out here,” said Falish.

