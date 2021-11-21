Advertisement

BRISK WINDS & LOW WIND CHILLS TONIGHT & MONDAY MORNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect through the evening hours. Gusts over 40 mph are possible.

It’s been a very windy Sunday across the area as expected with peak wind gusts over 40 and 50 mph in places. Wind speeds will gradually lower this evening and tonight but they’ll stay in the 10-20 mph range with higher gusts. Wind chill values tonight and Monday morning will plunge into the single digits. You’ll definitely need your winter weather gear when out and about!

Winds slowly relax during the day Monday but it’ll remain brisk at least for the first half of the day. Mostly sunny skies will be the general rule of thumb along with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the teens return Monday night.

Temperatures rebound back into the lower 40s Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. The tradeoff: more wind. Even warmer highs around 50° are likely Wednesday as our next weathermaker moves through the region. A few late day rain showers could occur but we don’t expect a lot of moisture at this time. It’ll remain breezy.

Thanksgiving Day is looking mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 30s. Some passing snow showers are possible... but once again we don’t envision any major event or accumulation. If nothing else, they’ll add a festive flare to the holiday.

Rather benign conditions look to hold for the rest of the long holiday weekend, along with highs mainly in the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: WNW 10-20 G25 MPH

TUESDAY: SSW 10-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, brisk, & cold. Wind chills in the single digits. LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk, & cold. HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit milder. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder. A few rain showers are possible. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk, and cold. A few snow showers are possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 39

