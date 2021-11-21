Advertisement

Be a Santa to a Senior program spreads holiday cheer to older adults throughout Green Bay and Appleton

By Megan Kernan
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back for the holiday’s in the Green Bay and Fox Valley area for the 18th year.

The holiday is here, and so are programs giving back to the community.

“It’s a way for us to spread holiday joy and cheer, by giving gifts to seniors who might be lonely and might not have visitors during this holiday season, it’s a way of us making them feel appreciated,” said Angela Shinners, general manager of the Green Bay Home Instead office.

The Be a Santa to a Senior program was created by Home Instead for older adults who may be isolated or alone during the holidays.

“Last year we donated 80 gifts to seniors and this year we’re hoping to donate 230 gifts,” Shinners said.

Anyone interested can stop by two locations to find the Be a Santa to a Senior tree.

“So what’s on the trees is our seniors and what it says is the things that they would like, so you have the name of the senior and they tell you what kind of gifts they would like. So this person wants some socks, and some sweatpants, and some t-shirts,” said Shinners.

Residents can head to the Lighthouse Christian Book store located at 2781 S. Oneida Street in Ashwaubenon.

“I think our customers get as much joy out of the program by looking at the tags and picking some, we had one pick three tags the other day,” said Karen Grosse, owner of Lighthouse Christian Books.

The second location is at Walgreen’s located on 700 W. College Avenue in Appleton.

“Karen’s mother was in a nursing home for quite a number of years, and as we would visit her, we would notice people that we knew or there without any visitors whatsoever. Family moves away and they’re left here and they can be very, very lonely,” said Ron Grosse, owner of Lighthouse Christian Books.

The public trees at the participating locations will be on display until December 12th.

Common gifts collected include items such as toiletries, clothing, and blankets.

For more information about the program, click here.

