Allen carries No. 19 Wisconsin to 35-28 win over Nebraska

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) breaks away for a touchdown run against Nebraska...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) breaks away for a touchdown run against Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Braelon Allen rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns – including a tiebreaking 53-yarder with 3:50 remaining – to help No. 19 Wisconsin outlast Nebraska 35-28 for its seventh consecutive victory on Saturday.

Nebraska drove the ball to Wisconsin’s 11-yard line in the final minute but ended up losing the ball on downs at the 21.

Faion Hicks broke up Adrian Martinez’s fourth-down pass to Zavier Betts with four seconds left.

The Badgers handed Nebraska its fifth straight loss and moved a step closer to playing for a conference title.

