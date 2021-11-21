Allen carries No. 19 Wisconsin to 35-28 win over Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Braelon Allen rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns – including a tiebreaking 53-yarder with 3:50 remaining – to help No. 19 Wisconsin outlast Nebraska 35-28 for its seventh consecutive victory on Saturday.

The Badgers winning… and Braelon Allen being leaned on in the run game… are not coincidences for WISCONSIN. 🙌 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 20, 2021

Nebraska drove the ball to Wisconsin’s 11-yard line in the final minute but ended up losing the ball on downs at the 21.

Faion Hicks broke up Adrian Martinez’s fourth-down pass to Zavier Betts with four seconds left.

The Badgers handed Nebraska its fifth straight loss and moved a step closer to playing for a conference title.

Badgers. Win. 1 more triumph and we get to see them in the Big Ten Title game after their 1-3 start. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 20, 2021

