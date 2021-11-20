Advertisement

WIND RETURNS SUNDAY, SOME RAIN/SNOW POSSIBLE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Thanksgiving week is fast approaching and the good news is that we don’t expect any major weather system to affect our area... but there will be temperature swings, wind, and some rain & snow chances.

Saturday night is looking pretty quiet with variably cloudy skies and seasonably cool temperatures mainly in the 20s. Winds are going to be pretty light overall.

Another mild day is on tap for Sunday. Highs should range from the upper 30s in the north to the lower to middle 40s from the Fox Valley to Lake Michigan. A cold front is going to stir up the wind... with some gusts over 30 mph during the afternoon. A few rain and snow showers are possible along and behind the front but no issues are expected at this time.

Biting wind chill values in the lower teen and single digits are on tap Sunday night into Monday morning. You’ll definitely need to dress in layers for your Monday morning commute. Winds will relax by the afternoon hours and that combined with mostly sunny skies will make expected highs in the lower 30s feel OK.

Temperatures swing back into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday but the tradeoff will be more wind. A few rain showers could occur Wednesday out ahead of another cold front passing by but not much moisture is expected.

The early Thanksgiving Day outlook calls for partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, a few passing snow showers (mainly north), and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Highs stay in the 30s for Black Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW/NW 10-25 G30+ MPH

MONDAY: WNW 10-15 G20 MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lighter winds. LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Chance of rain or snow showers. Turning windy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk, and colder. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Southerly winds increase. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder. A few rain showers are possible. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

THANKSGIVING DAY: Cool & brisk. A few flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 33

